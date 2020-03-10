TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The charm of cherry blossoms is quelling at least some fears of the novel coronavirus, as exemplified by the occupancy rate of hotels on Alishan in southwestern Taiwan.

Hotel rooms on Alishan for weekends and holidays have been fully booked from the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday to mid-April, CNA reported.

The Alishan flower season will last 32 days from Tuesday, the opening day, until April 10. Even though the opening day was not a holiday and experienced rain, Alishan was still packed with thousands of visitors who came for the mountainside cherry bloom, the report said.

The news agency quoted Liao Ching-tai (廖景泰), chairman of a local hotel association, as saying that during the flower season, most hotels on the mountain are fully booked for weekends and holidays, and the booking rates for weekdays are around 60 to 70 percent. However, according to Liao, what differs this year is that all hotel guests are individual travelers instead of members of tour groups.

Chiayi Forest District Office Director Chang Tai (張岱) was quoted as saying that the Alishan Forest Recreation Area has nearly 3,000 cherry tress belonging to 31 species. With mild weather as of late, the cherry blossoms are in good condition, and the Yoshino cherry is expected to be in full bloom by mid-March.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the public ought to get out of the cities and into the outdoors more. The Alishan Forest Recreation Area is terrific for getting some fresh air, Chang added.

On the flower season's opening day, a steam locomotive pulling cars made from juniper wood shuttled through cherry forests between Alishan Station and Chaoping Station, eliciting many photos.

If planning to visit, please note that temperatures on Alishan this time of year can fall as low as 10 degrees Celsius at night. Additionally, as part of measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, visitors are required to wear face masks when taking the Alishan shuttle bus.



(Forest Bureau photos)