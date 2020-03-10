Wuhan coronavirus hits women in Asia

Woman in mask looking at shuttered stores in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district Woman in mask looking at shuttered stores in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) across Asia has hit women especially hard, according to a BBC report.

One of the key ways to prevent the outbreak from spreading has been the closures of schools, with Taiwan and Hong Kong, for example, extending the Lunar New Year holidays to prevent infection clusters.

The BBC, in a report Sunday (March 8), said keeping mothers away from work and isolated at home for long periods of time made many women feel depressed, with the added burden of potentially reduced pay.

A second impact is the potential rise of domestic violence, which may suffer from a lack of police attention, as law enforcement is busy manning coronavirus blockades. Victims of domestic attacks are less likely to find help during the outbreak, the BBC reported.

Up to 70 percent of nurses and other medical staff in the frontline of the fight against the virus are women, adding another layer of pressure on women in Asia. A related predicament is the situation of foreign caregivers, often from Indonesia and the Philippines, employed in major coronavirus areas, where finding adequate surgical masks can become a problem.

Low-income women may also become victims of the long-term impacts of the outbreak, as sectors such as tourism and manufacturing, dependent on materials supplied by China, take the brunt of the fallout from the virus, the BBC concluded.