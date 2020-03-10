Facebook photo of the Banana New Paradise in Taichung Facebook photo of the Banana New Paradise in Taichung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The popular “Banana New Paradise” restaurant in Taichung became the latest establishment to announce its imminent closure in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reports said Monday (March 9).

The central Taiwanese city already saw its Landis Hotel cease operations, with the impact of the virus on tourism and travel a major element.

The Banana New Paradise Restaurant would end its 30 years in business on May 10, Mother’s Day, its founder was quoted by CNA as saying. The landmark eatery relied heavily on nostalgia for old Taiwan for its decoration.

Over the decades, the restaurant also received the visit of foreign heads of state, dignitaries and tourists from 50 different countries, according to the CNA report. It had survived the 2003 SARS epidemic and the 2008 global financial crisis, but the coronavirus outbreak made it too difficult to continue, the owner told reporters.

Mother’s Day 2020 would be its final day of business, but if Taichung ended up establishing a city history museum, the Banana New Paradise Restaurant would be ready to donate many memorabilia from its history, he said.