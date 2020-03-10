TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four female Taiwanese boxers have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics boxing tournament, bringing the number of Taiwanese qualified for the upcoming Olympics to 31, Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (March 10).

Huang Xiao-wen (黃筱雯) defeated Uzbek boxer Rakhimova Tursunoy four to one in the 51 kg division at the 2020 Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament on Monday, ushering her into the semifinals and becoming Taiwan’s third qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 boxing tournament, the report said.

Later on Monday, Wu Shi-yi (吳詩儀) defeated Filipino boxer Riza Pasuit five to zero in the 60 kg division, winning her the first Olympic ticket, according to the report.

Two other Taiwanese female boxers who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 boxing are Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) and Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴). Lin won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and gold at the 2018 World Boxing Championships, per the report. Chen participated in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and won gold at the 2018 World Boxing Championships.

The 2020 Olympics will feature a record five weight divisions for female Olympic boxers. Two weight divisions, featherweight (57 kg) and welterweight (69 kg), have been added to the already existing flyweight, lightweight, and middleweight.