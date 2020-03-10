Defense Minister Yen De-fa (right) with Premier Su Tseng-chang (center) at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday March 10 Defense Minister Yen De-fa (right) with Premier Su Tseng-chang (center) at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday March 10 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 400 members of the armed forces were staying in self-imposed coronavirus quarantine, but the number was not affecting the country’s military readiness, Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said Tuesday (March 10).

Later in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that two new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) had been confirmed, bringing the total for Taiwan to 47. None of the patients had been active members of the military.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan, Yen said that at one time, a total of 2,000 military personnel had been in quarantine, including two generals. The reason for the two senior officers’ home isolation was that they had passed through coronavirus-affected areas on their way back from separate trips to Taiwan allies Nicaragua and Eswatini, he said, adding that they had since returned to work. The new total of more than 400 military staff in quarantine meant the situation had improved, CNA reported.

The minister also noted the military was aware of unconfirmed reports that the coronavirus might have been the product of biological warfare experiments. The armed forces would never underestimate the enemy, but study and research all possibilities, he said.

Yen added that all necessary measures had been taken to prevent the coronavirus from affecting Taiwan’s military. Soldiers had also been taking part in efforts to fight the virus, such as disinfection and providing places at military hospitals for virus patients, according to the CNA report.

