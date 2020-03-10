  1. Home
Taiwan’s 46th coronavirus case part of hospital cluster, 47th returned from Netherlands

Man from south Taiwan went on business trip with two colleagues to the Netherlands

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/10 14:10
An anti-coronavirus drill at the Taipei detention center Monday March 9 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who recently returned from a business trip to the Netherlands and a relative of case No. 34 were Taiwan’s two latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, reaching a total of 47, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (March 10).

Case No. 46, a man in his 20s, was the ninth person to be part of a hospital cluster outbreak centered on patient No. 34, a woman in her 50s in north Taiwan. The cluster included not only relatives, but also nursing staff, a cleaner, and people who had stayed at the same section of the hospital as No. 34.

The patient’s relative had originally spent some time with her at the hospital, and two later tests turned out negative for the coronavirus, leading him to go into self-quarantine at home, UDN reported. However, after he developed a serious cough, he agreed to a third round of testing, which resulted in a positive verdict for the coronavirus.

The other new case Tuesday was a man in his 30s from south Taiwan, UDN reported. He had been on a business with two colleagues to the Netherlands from March 2 through 5. Because he felt a light fever and suffered from a light cough on March 9, he went to see a doctor that day, who recommended him for a coronavirus test due to his record of foreign travel, according to the UDN report.

The patient was staying at a negative pressure isolation ward, while his friends, colleagues, and other recent contacts would come under closer observation, as would his itinerary in the Netherlands.
