A woman uses protective gloves as she looks at her phone wrapped in a plastic bag while riding a New York City subway train, Monday, March 9, 2020. (A... A woman uses protective gloves as she looks at her phone wrapped in a plastic bag while riding a New York City subway train, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A fan uses a sanitizing station at the Vivint Smart Home Arena before an NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz, Monday, Ma... A fan uses a sanitizing station at the Vivint Smart Home Arena before an NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A worker at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., wears a mask and a scarf as she walks away from the facility, Monday, March 9, 2020, near Seattle... A worker at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., wears a mask and a scarf as she walks away from the facility, Monday, March 9, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Costa Fortuna cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Singapore has allowed the Costa Fortuna ... The Costa Fortuna cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Singapore has allowed the Costa Fortuna to dock after it was rejected by Thailand and Malaysia. Singapore's port authority and tourism board said in a joint statement Monday, March 9, that the ship has declared that none of its passengers had any symptoms of respiratory illness.(AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh)

The Costa Fortuna cruise ship approaches the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Singapore has allowed the Costa Fortuna to... The Costa Fortuna cruise ship approaches the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Singapore has allowed the Costa Fortuna to dock after it was rejected by Thailand and Malaysia. Singapore's port authority and tourism board said in a joint statement Monday, March 9, that the ship has declared that none of its passengers had any symptoms of respiratory illness.(AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh)

Passengers of the Costa Fortuna cruise ship are seen with their luggages as they waited to board buses at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore on Tu... Passengers of the Costa Fortuna cruise ship are seen with their luggages as they waited to board buses at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Costa Fortuna, which was earlier barred from Thailand and Malaysia, returned to Singapore port a week after it set sail from the city-state. Singapore's port authority and tourism board said in a joint statement Monday, March 9, that the ship has declared that none of its passengers had any symptoms of respiratory illness. (AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh)

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe (all times local):

A cruise ship barred from Thailand and Malaysia due to coronavirus fears has returned to Singapore a week after it set sail from the city-state.

Passengers wheeling luggage off the Costa Fortuna were ushered to waiting coaches and ferried away Tuesday morning. Most were not wearing masks. Some passengers told reporters at the scene everything was great and that everyone aboard the ship was fine.

No cases of infection with the new virus has been confirmed in the ship. Singapore authorities previously said doctors would check people before they disembarked.

The ship was refused docking in Thailand because it carried 64 Italians and that country has been the epicenter of Europe's outbreak. Malaysia also turned away the ship.

Singapore allowed the ship to dock because it had been scheduled and all passengers on board had been screened before the ship sailed.

The virus is a concern on cruise ships after hundreds became infected on a ship that was under quarantine at a Japanese port last month. A ship that docked in California on Monday let off its passengers to face quarantines at U.S. facilities or in their home countries. Twenty-one people on that ship are infected.

South Korea’s professional baseball league has postponed its season to sometime during mid-April due to the coronavirus.

The Korea Baseball Organization said Tuesday it still hopes to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule but will consider banning spectators from some games when risks of infections are high.

South Korea's professional basketball league has halted its regular season since Feb. 29, while the soccer league has postponed the start of its new season.

The Japanese baseball league season was postponed earlier after playing preseason games without spectators.

The season was to open on March 20. It might start some time in April.