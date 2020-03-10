TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The leader of a Washington-based business group is bringing Taiwan to Trump's table if the president is in fact seriously interested in buying an island, citing the country's economic and geopolitical importance.

In a 700-word commentary titled "If President Trump Wants to Buy an Island, he Should Buy Taiwan," Neil Hare, the president of the Taiwanese American Chamber of Commerce (TACC), encourages Trump to think of U.S.-Taiwan relations from a businessman's point of view and to change U.S. policy toward Taiwan for his own good.

Hare floats the idea to either buy or implement a free trade agreement with Taiwan several months later after Trump expressed interest in purchasing Greenland. He explains that unlike the ice-covered autonomous Danish territory, the United States has a legitimate historical claim to Taiwan as it defeated occupying Japan in World War II.

Moreover, in 1979 the U.S. Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act, in which it justifies taking military action if Taiwan is attacked.

Additionally, Taiwan and the U.S. share the same democratic values, and the island country this year reelected pro-U.S. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) rather than the pro-China candidate, Hare points out.

He argues that Taiwan's leading role in the tech, biotech, chemical, and engineering sectors would make such the purchase an even greater deal.

"So, President Trump, double down and buy Taiwan," Hare writes, adding that if the island country is not for sale, then the smart move would be to quickly ink a free trade agreement with it and grant special immigration status to its citizens.

Last August, a petition calling for the U.S. to purchase Taiwan surfaced on the White House's petition website following Trump expressed a desire to buy Greenland, but Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded that the country is not for sale.