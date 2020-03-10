TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said during a TV interview that China should replace its ambassador to the Czech Republic after his inappropriate remarks regarding a Czech politician's planned visit to Taiwan in January.

Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Zhang Jianmin (張建敏) issued a threatening letter to Czech authorities on Jan. 10, warning that then-Senate speaker Jaroslav Kubera's visit to Taiwan would result in retaliation against Czech companies in China, according to Liberty Times. Kubera, who had on many occasions expressed his support for Taiwan, passed away on Jan. 20 due to unspecified health problems before he could make the trip.

After Kubera's successor Milos Vystrcil, confirmed that he had discovered the letter among the former Senate speaker's possessions, voices demanding Zhang's replacement have surged inside the Czech political sphere. Even the country's president, Milos Zeman, who is known to have close ties with China, pointed out that the it should provide an explanation for the letter.

In his interview with Czech Television, Babis called Zhang's letter "unacceptable" and said that the Czech government refuses to submit to Chinese political pressure. His comments quickly drew support from the online community, as Czech netizens questioned China's interference with Taiwan's diplomatic affairs, reported New Talk.

Four top Czech officials, including President Zeman, are expected to meet on Wednesday (March 11) to address the matter. Relations between the Czech Republic and China have taken a downturn in recent years after the European country demonstrated strong public support for Taiwan as well as Tibet, according to Reuters.