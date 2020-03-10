BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian swim coach Scott Volkers won't face trial into allegations of indecent treatment of a child after the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday ruled a permanent stay on the indictment. The decision means the charges will not be pursued in court.

Volkers, who coached several Olympic medalists, was accused of indecently dealing with two girls under the age of 16 in Brisbane during the 1980s.

He was initially charged in one case in 2002 and committed to stand trial, but the charges were later withdrawn.

Volkers was employed by Swimming Australia until 2010.

In 2014, both complainants gave evidence to Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. They, along with a third complainant, made successful submissions to the Queensland state's Director of Public Prosecutions for charges against Volkers to be reinstated.

In 2016, Volkers, then coaching in Brazil, was refused credentials to the Rio Olympics after the Australian Olympic Committee asked Brazilian officials not to allow him on the competition pool deck.

District Court Judge David Reid wrote that allowing the proceedings to go ahead after two failed attempts and 18 years after Volkers was first charged for crimes that allegedly took place another 15 years earlier would be an abuse of court process.

“To allow the prosecution to proceed is in my view unfairly and unjustifiably oppressive of the applicant, in the particular and very unusual circumstances of this case.," Reid said Tuesday.

Volkers did not appear in court on Tuesday.

____

