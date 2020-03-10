TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second batch of Taiwanese who have been stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak first started, is expected to return home on Tuesday (March 10) on two charter flights.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning, but he declined to reveal any details. The evacuation will not be considered a success unless the passengers return to Taiwan safely, said Su, adding that the plan had been finalized after continuous negotiations.

More than 400 Taiwanese are expected to take two charter flights this afternoon, one operated by Taiwan’s China Airlines and the other by China Eastern Airlines, reports said. The flights, if proceed successfully, will come one month after the first flight, which evacuated 247 people, flew from the stricken city to Taiwan.

Reports said the Taiwanese and Chinese authorities had each taken a step back before reaching a consensus on the matter, eventually agreeing to allow the Taiwanese and Chinese airlines to each operate one flight and Taiwanese health staff to be on board to conduct quarantine procedures.

Nevertheless, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said at a legislative session on Tuesday that the government had no comment on the reports. The head of the agency responsible for cross-strait affairs has been reluctant to discuss the charter flight plan in case of any disruption.

The premier emphasized that the plan would follow the three principles the government had set earlier, including prioritizing minority groups and those who have chronic diseases. The government will make every effort to help stranded Taiwanese get home but cannot compromise the current efforts to tackle the coronavirus, he added.

After the first flight went wrong, with one passenger who was not on the boarding list confirmed to have contracted the disease, the Taiwanese government halted plans to fly back the rest of the Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan. It also denied them the ability to book flights home themselves in cities where cross-strait flights were still operating.

This has lent the incident a Rashomon effect, as the Taiwanese government has accused its Chinese counterpart of not allowing those who have emergency needs to board the first flight and not carrying out necessary quarantine measures to protect the passengers. On the other hand, Beijing has blamed the Taiwanese authorities for not allowing Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan to return home.