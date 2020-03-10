St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, center, is unable to score past Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger, right, as Panthers' Aaron Ekblad, left, ... St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, center, is unable to score past Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger, right, as Panthers' Aaron Ekblad, left, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) and Florida Panthers' Mark Pysyk (13) chase after a loose puck along the boards as Blues' Justin Faulk (72) watc... St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) and Florida Panthers' Mark Pysyk (13) chase after a loose puck along the boards as Blues' Justin Faulk (72) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Florida Panthers' Mike Matheson handles the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 9, 2020, in ... Florida Panthers' Mike Matheson handles the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis... St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Florida Panthers' Josh Brown skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (A... Florida Panthers' Josh Brown skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Florida Panthers' Colton Sceviour, left, watches a puck slide past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the second period of an NHL hoc... Florida Panthers' Colton Sceviour, left, watches a puck slide past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brett Connolly scored early in the third period and Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots, leading the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Mike Hoffman also scored for Florida and Aleksi Surreal assisted on both Panthers goals, the first assists of his career. He has played in nine regular-season games for the Panthers.

Driedger made his third consecutive start after being held out of the lineup for almost two months with a lower-body injury. He is 2-0-1.

Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington recorded 32 saves for the Blues and fell to 6-2 in his last eight starts.

Florida moved within one point of the idle Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot in the East.

The Blues entered the game in first place in the Central Division, two points ahead of Colorado, which played late at Los Angeles. St. Louis ended a five-game home winning streak and fell to 9-2 in its last 11 games.

This game was originally scheduled to played Tuesday, but was moved up to accommodate the rescheduling of the Blues' game against the Anaheim Ducks, which was postponed last month after Jay Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode. The Blues will play at Anaheim on Wednesday.

This was the first meeting between the Blues and Panthers this season. The clubs will meet again in Florida on March 21.

The Blues swept the Panthers last season and have won 10 of their last 15 against them.

Connolly scored his 19th goal at 4:23 of the third period. He got a pass from Saarela and beat Binnington from the left of the net.

Each team scored in the second period.

Parayko wound up and smoked a slap shot from the top of the right circle at 11:20. A cross-ice pass from Robert Thomas caught Parayko in strike and he scored his 10th goal of the season, matching his career high set last year.

Defensemen have scored four of St. Louis' last five goals. Blues defenders have combined for 43 goals this season to tie for second in the NHL with the Rangers and Wild. The Flyers are first with 44.

Florida tied it on a power-play goal from Hoffman at 16:12. Hoffman scored his 29th goal on a wrist shot from inside the right circle. He has scored in eight of Florida's last 11 games.

NOTES: Florida G Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) and D Riley Stillman (upper body) both were scratched. ... The Blues announced they are closing their locker room to media access until further notice due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Every locker room in the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer will be closed starting Tuesday. ... Florida D Keith Yandle, the NHL's active "Iron Man," played in his 866th consecutive regular-season game. ... Blues C Oskar Sundqvist played in his 200th career game.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Dallas on Thursday.

Blues: At Anaheim on Wednesday.

