New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|61.39
|Down 1.58
|May
|62.00
|62.50
|60.50
|61.21
|Down 1.58
|Jul
|62.98
|63.11
|61.17
|61.91
|Down 1.60
|Aug
|62.11
|Down 1.70
|Oct
|62.16
|Down 1.85
|Oct
|62.11
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|63.05
|63.34
|61.40
|62.11
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|62.99
|Down 1.62
|Mar
|64.01
|64.13
|62.31
|62.99
|Down 1.62
|May
|64.14
|64.65
|63.05
|63.67
|Down 1.53
|Jul
|64.65
|64.65
|63.50
|64.03
|Down 1.52
|Aug
|62.05
|Down 1.70
|Oct
|62.45
|Down 1.65
|Oct
|62.05
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|62.79
|62.91
|61.54
|62.05
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|62.70
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|62.70
|Down 1.70
|May
|62.95
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|63.05
|Down 1.70
|Aug
|61.75
|Down 1.70
|Oct
|62.05
|Down 1.70
|Oct
|61.75
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|61.75
|Down 1.70