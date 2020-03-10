  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/10 04:03

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 61.39 Down 1.58
May 62.00 62.50 60.50 61.21 Down 1.58
Jul 62.98 63.11 61.17 61.91 Down 1.60
Aug 62.11 Down 1.70
Oct 62.16 Down 1.85
Oct 62.11 Down 1.70
Dec 63.05 63.34 61.40 62.11 Down 1.70
Dec 62.99 Down 1.62
Mar 64.01 64.13 62.31 62.99 Down 1.62
May 64.14 64.65 63.05 63.67 Down 1.53
Jul 64.65 64.65 63.50 64.03 Down 1.52
Aug 62.05 Down 1.70
Oct 62.45 Down 1.65
Oct 62.05 Down 1.70
Dec 62.79 62.91 61.54 62.05 Down 1.70
Dec 62.70 Down 1.70
Mar 62.70 Down 1.70
May 62.95 Down 1.70
Jul 63.05 Down 1.70
Aug 61.75 Down 1.70
Oct 62.05 Down 1.70
Oct 61.75 Down 1.70
Dec 61.75 Down 1.70