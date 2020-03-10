Sassuolo's Francesco Caputo shoots to score his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Brescia in Reggio Emili... Sassuolo's Francesco Caputo shoots to score his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Brescia in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — In what was almost certainly the last Serie A game for several weeks, Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo sent a comforting message after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Brescia on Monday.

Caputo displayed a sign that read “It will all be OK. #Stayathome” in Italian.

While the Mapei stadium was empty of fans as part of anti-virus measures, Caputo made sure to show the sign to a TV camera for spectators watching at home.

A half-hour before the match started, the Italian Olympic Committee said it was requesting a government decree to stop all sports in the country until April 3.

Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s sports minister, said he was already working on a new decree, “which I hope can be signed tomorrow.”

About 16 million people have been put under a widespread lockdown in northern Italy.

Jérémie Boga scored Sassuolo’s third goal, completing a run by shooting in between three defenders.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th place while Brescia remained last.

The game had been postponed from March 1.

