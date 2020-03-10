REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — In what was almost certainly the last Serie A game for several weeks, Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo sent a comforting message after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Brescia on Monday.
Caputo displayed a sign that read “It will all be OK. #Stayathome” in Italian.
While the Mapei stadium was empty of fans as part of anti-virus measures, Caputo made sure to show the sign to a TV camera for spectators watching at home.
A half-hour before the match started, the Italian Olympic Committee said it was requesting a government decree to stop all sports in the country until April 3.
Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s sports minister, said he was already working on a new decree, “which I hope can be signed tomorrow.”
About 16 million people have been put under a widespread lockdown in northern Italy.
Jérémie Boga scored Sassuolo’s third goal, completing a run by shooting in between three defenders.
Sassuolo moved up to 11th place while Brescia remained last.
The game had been postponed from March 1.
___
