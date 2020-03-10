A young boy before adjust his jacket before leaving school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region... A young boy before adjust his jacket before leaving school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A notice is attached to board informing all residents of the village to prevent coronavirus, left, beside information for next Holy Week, in the small... A notice is attached to board informing all residents of the village to prevent coronavirus, left, beside information for next Holy Week, in the small village of Labastida, around 6 kms (3,72 miles) of Haro, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A man wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coron... A man wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A woman wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new cor... A woman wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A pedestrian walks along an empty street in the old village of Haro, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region sa... A pedestrian walks along an empty street in the old village of Haro, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Young students play in a public school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections... Young students play in a public school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MADRID (AP) — All the Madrid region's public schools, including kindergartens and high schools, are to close from Wednesday for two weeks following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the Spanish capital, Spain's public broadcaster reported Monday.

TVE said that the measure would affect some 1.2 million students.

Madrid has registered more than half of the cases of the new virus in the country, with much of the contagion linked to nursing homes and health workers.

Earlier on Monday, authorities in northern Spain’s Basque Country also announced the closure of educational centers around the regional capital, Vitoria, where the second-worst cluster has been identified.