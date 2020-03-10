  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/10 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 109.20 Up 1.80
Mar 103.70 109.65 103.70 108.95 Up 3.35
May 111.15 Up 1.85
May 102.95 110.90 102.55 109.20 Up 1.80
Jul 105.00 112.90 104.45 111.15 Up 1.85
Sep 107.55 114.80 106.45 113.10 Up 1.85
Dec 110.05 117.15 108.95 115.55 Up 1.80
Mar 114.40 119.05 111.20 117.75 Up 1.75
May 115.00 119.75 112.40 118.85 Up 1.65
Jul 115.10 120.80 113.50 119.85 Up 1.65
Sep 118.25 121.85 115.00 120.85 Up 1.65
Dec 119.90 123.45 116.65 122.50 Up 1.65
Mar 118.20 124.45 118.20 124.10 Up 1.65
May 124.30 125.10 123.70 125.10 Up 1.60
Jul 120.50 126.10 120.50 126.10 Up 1.60
Sep 121.55 127.05 121.55 127.05 Up 1.60
Dec 125.00 128.50 125.00 128.50 Up 1.60