New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|109.20
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|103.70
|109.65
|103.70
|108.95
|Up
|3.35
|May
|111.15
|Up
|1.85
|May
|102.95
|110.90
|102.55
|109.20
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|105.00
|112.90
|104.45
|111.15
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|107.55
|114.80
|106.45
|113.10
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|110.05
|117.15
|108.95
|115.55
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|114.40
|119.05
|111.20
|117.75
|Up
|1.75
|May
|115.00
|119.75
|112.40
|118.85
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|115.10
|120.80
|113.50
|119.85
|Up
|1.65
|Sep
|118.25
|121.85
|115.00
|120.85
|Up
|1.65
|Dec
|119.90
|123.45
|116.65
|122.50
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|118.20
|124.45
|118.20
|124.10
|Up
|1.65
|May
|124.30
|125.10
|123.70
|125.10
|Up
|1.60
|Jul
|120.50
|126.10
|120.50
|126.10
|Up
|1.60
|Sep
|121.55
|127.05
|121.55
|127.05
|Up
|1.60
|Dec
|125.00
|128.50
|125.00
|128.50
|Up
|1.60