BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2687
|2687
|2686
|2686
|Down
|16
|May
|2549
|Down
|20
|May
|2536
|2573
|2509
|2545
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2550
|2578
|2519
|2549
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2560
|2585
|2529
|2556
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2500
|2525
|2480
|2504
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2444
|2477
|2434
|2459
|Down
|2
|May
|2434
|2460
|2419
|2441
|Up
|1
|Jul
|2408
|2429
|2399
|2425
|Up
|3
|Sep
|2391
|2415
|2381
|2407
|Up
|3
|Dec
|2373
|2387
|2373
|2387
|Up
|5