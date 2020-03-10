BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2687 2687 2686 2686 Down 16 May 2549 Down 20 May 2536 2573 2509 2545 Down 16 Jul 2550 2578 2519 2549 Down 20 Sep 2560 2585 2529 2556 Down 20 Dec 2500 2525 2480 2504 Down 11 Mar 2444 2477 2434 2459 Down 2 May 2434 2460 2419 2441 Up 1 Jul 2408 2429 2399 2425 Up 3 Sep 2391 2415 2381 2407 Up 3 Dec 2373 2387 2373 2387 Up 5