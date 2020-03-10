Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match... Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham's injury problems escalated Monday when winger Steven Bergwijn was ruled out with a sprained ankle.

The January signing sustained the injury in the closing stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

Bergwijn will “now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed," Tottenham said.

Manager Jose Mourinho loses another attacking option, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min already in the treatment room.

Left back Ben Davies is also out of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 meeting with RB Leipzig on Tuesday with a suspected hamstring issue. Tottenham trails 1-0.

Davies has only just returned from a significant ankle injury sustained in Mourinho's first game in charge in November.

There was better news for Tottenham, though, as Kane took to the field for a personal rehabilitation session as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury.

The striker has not played since New Year's Day when he ruptured a tendon at Southampton and his season looked in doubt.

But Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery, targeting a return at the beginning of next month, and was seen taking part in sharp passing drills in the 15-minute session that was open to the media.

“Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet,” Kane tweeted.