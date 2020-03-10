England's Manu Tuilagi in action during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, London, Satur... England's Manu Tuilagi in action during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday March 7, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Wales' Rhys Webb Jones clears the ball as England's Courtney Lawes attempts a block during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Eng... Wales' Rhys Webb Jones clears the ball as England's Courtney Lawes attempts a block during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday March 7, 2020. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

England's Joe Marler is tackled by Wales' Leon Brown during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham St... England's Joe Marler is tackled by Wales' Leon Brown during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday March 7, 2020. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) — England prop Joe Marler has been cited for allegedly grabbing the genitalia of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in their Six Nations match at Twickenham.

Marler was cited with teammates Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi on Monday, two days after their 33-30 win.

Marler's action was caught on TV, and Jones was frustrated that Marler wasn't investigated by the match officials at the time of the first-half incident.

“It's very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMOs (television match officials) and footage reviews, yet there doesn't seem to be a lot of it happening,” Jones said.

The low-end entry point for grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals is a 12-week ban.

Lawes was cited for a dangerous tackle on Jones.

Tuilagi was automatically cited after being red-carded for a dangerous tackle on George North.

The hearings are on Thursday in Dublin.

