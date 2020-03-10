  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Life in the time of coronavirus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/10 00:49
A passenger who disembarked from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship peeks out of a bus window, Feb. 19, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP P...
Shiite pilgrims walk outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
A girl wears a mask inside a bus in Hong Kong, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A firefighter disinfects a mosque to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, March, 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Norooz...
A woman wearing face mask walks past empty shelf of tissue papers at a supermarket in Hong Kong, Feb. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A worker cleans his goggles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2020. (...
Two women rush to catch a train after visiting Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Feb. 28, 2020. The amusement park will be closed from Saturday...
Soldiers wear protective suits before the arrival of Brazilians repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, at the Annapolis Air ...
A child cries as he waits in line to board a plane for Beijing at the airport in Hong Kong on Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A lift operator stands inside a dedicated lift for people suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyder...
Journalist are reflected on the glass of a room near a board showing the products of the Mengniu dairy factory in Beijing on Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/...
Tourists wearing protective masks pose for a photograph at the Rialto bridge as the sun sets in Venice, Italy, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco...
Customers have lunch with a transparent plastic panel setup on the table to isolate each others to prevent virus spreading in Hong Kong, Feb. 12, 2020...
Elderly women wearing protective face masks sit at a nursing home in Hong Kong, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A commuter looks through a water-stained window wearing a mask and gloves to help guard against the Coronavirus, on a public bus in downtown Tehran, I...
Pedestrians walk as some of them wear masks in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People stop by a cash machine in the center of Codogno, near Lodi, Northern Italy, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A man wearing face mask walks at the Yaba Mainland hospital where an Italian citizen entered Nigeria from Milan on a business trip, the first case of ...
Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker sanitizes surfaces at the Coney Island Yard, in the Brooklyn borough of New York on March 3, 2020. (AP Ph...
Tourists walk in front of a thermal scanner to check body temperatures as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020....
A woman walks past murals adorning the walls of Garibaldi subway station, in Milan, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

As cases of the coronavirus increase in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the United States and elsewhere, AP photographers around the world are capturing the impact on daily life.

Fear of the spreading illness has led to a run on sales of face masks, empty store shelves and the disruption of travel. Despite evidence that most people who aren’t sick don’t need to wear them, the face masks are seen everywhere. These images highlight the widespread effects, including the temporary closure of Tokyo Disneyland and a dearth of tourists in Venice.