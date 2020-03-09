All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|New York
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York City FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Columbus 1, New York City FC 0
New York 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 2, Chicago 1
Los Angeles FC 1, Miami 0
Minnesota 3, Portland 1
Chicago 1, New England 1, tie
New York 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
D.C. United 2, Miami 1
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 5, San Jose 2
Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0
Colorado 2, Orlando City 1
Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 0
Columbus 1, Seattle 1, tie
Portland 1, Nashville 0
Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.