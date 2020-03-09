NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174 a-Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193 m-Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212 m-Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194 m-Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191 N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188 a-Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217 Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227 Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217 New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225 Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215 Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235 Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-St. Louis 69 41 18 10 92 220 189 c-Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186 p-Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209 c-Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173 p-Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210 p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215 Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199 Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183 Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216 Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220 San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220 Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Vegas 5, Calgary 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago 0

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Columbus 2, Vancouver 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.