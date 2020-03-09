NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|69
|43
|14
|12
|98
|225
|174
|a-Tampa Bay
|69
|43
|20
|6
|92
|244
|193
|m-Washington
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|238
|212
|m-Philadelphia
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|232
|194
|m-Pittsburgh
|68
|39
|23
|6
|84
|219
|194
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|Carolina
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|217
|191
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|35
|23
|9
|79
|188
|188
|a-Toronto
|69
|35
|25
|9
|79
|236
|226
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|228
|217
|Florida
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|229
|227
|Montreal
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|210
|217
|New Jersey
|68
|28
|28
|12
|68
|187
|225
|Buffalo
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|192
|215
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|187
|235
|Detroit
|70
|17
|48
|5
|39
|143
|262
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-St. Louis
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|220
|189
|c-Colorado
|68
|41
|19
|8
|90
|233
|186
|p-Vegas
|70
|38
|24
|8
|84
|224
|209
|c-Dallas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|178
|173
|p-Edmonton
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|221
|210
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Vancouver
|68
|35
|27
|6
|76
|223
|213
|Nashville
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|211
|215
|Winnipeg
|69
|35
|28
|6
|76
|208
|199
|Arizona
|69
|33
|28
|8
|74
|193
|183
|Chicago
|69
|31
|30
|8
|70
|206
|216
|Anaheim
|69
|28
|32
|9
|65
|180
|220
|San Jose
|69
|29
|35
|5
|63
|180
|220
|Los Angeles
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|172
|209
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Vegas 5, Calgary 3
St. Louis 2, Chicago 0
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Columbus 2, Vancouver 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.