All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|69
|43
|14
|12
|98
|225
|174
|22-4-9
|21-10-3
|14-6-3
|Tampa Bay
|69
|43
|20
|6
|92
|244
|193
|22-10-2
|21-10-4
|18-4-1
|Toronto
|69
|35
|25
|9
|79
|236
|226
|17-9-7
|18-16-2
|11-8-2
|Florida
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|229
|227
|17-14-4
|17-12-4
|11-8-2
|Montreal
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|210
|217
|14-16-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|Buffalo
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|192
|215
|19-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|187
|235
|18-13-6
|7-19-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|70
|17
|48
|5
|39
|143
|262
|12-22-2
|5-26-3
|9-13-1
|Washington
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|238
|212
|18-10-5
|23-10-2
|11-12-2
|Philadelphia
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|232
|194
|25-5-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|Pittsburgh
|68
|39
|23
|6
|84
|219
|194
|23-8-4
|16-15-2
|7-6-3
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|20-12-4
|13-10-11
|10-7-5
|Carolina
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|217
|191
|19-12-2
|18-13-3
|8-12-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|35
|23
|9
|79
|188
|188
|20-9-6
|15-14-3
|11-7-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|228
|217
|18-16-2
|18-12-2
|14-8-0
|New Jersey
|68
|28
|28
|12
|68
|187
|225
|13-10-10
|15-18-2
|9-9-2
|St. Louis
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|220
|189
|23-6-5
|18-12-5
|15-7-2
|Colorado
|68
|41
|19
|8
|90
|233
|186
|17-9-6
|24-10-2
|10-8-2
|Dallas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|178
|173
|19-11-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|19-11-5
|16-16-2
|8-10-1
|Nashville
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|211
|215
|17-14-4
|17-12-4
|12-7-1
|Winnipeg
|69
|35
|28
|6
|76
|208
|199
|19-14-3
|16-14-3
|11-6-4
|Chicago
|69
|31
|30
|8
|70
|206
|216
|15-14-4
|16-16-4
|7-12-3
|Vegas
|70
|38
|24
|8
|84
|224
|209
|22-11-4
|16-13-4
|14-6-2
|Edmonton
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|221
|210
|17-10-5
|20-14-3
|11-9-3
|Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|16-13-4
|20-14-3
|13-10-1
|Vancouver
|68
|35
|27
|6
|76
|223
|213
|21-9-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Arizona
|69
|33
|28
|8
|74
|193
|183
|17-12-4
|16-16-4
|11-8-4
|Anaheim
|69
|28
|32
|9
|65
|180
|220
|15-14-5
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|San Jose
|69
|29
|35
|5
|63
|180
|220
|17-17-2
|12-18-3
|11-11-1
|Los Angeles
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|172
|209
|17-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Vegas 5, Calgary 3
St. Louis 2, Chicago 0
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Columbus 2, Vancouver 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.