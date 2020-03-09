All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174 22-4-9 21-10-3 14-6-3 Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193 22-10-2 21-10-4 18-4-1 Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 17-9-7 18-16-2 11-8-2 Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227 17-14-4 17-12-4 11-8-2 Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217 14-16-6 17-14-3 9-13-2 Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215 19-11-4 10-20-4 10-12-2 Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235 18-13-6 7-19-6 9-9-5 Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262 12-22-2 5-26-3 9-13-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212 18-10-5 23-10-2 11-12-2 Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194 25-5-4 16-15-3 16-4-4 Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194 23-8-4 16-15-2 7-6-3 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 20-12-4 13-10-11 10-7-5 Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191 19-12-2 18-13-3 8-12-1 N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188 20-9-6 15-14-3 11-7-4 N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217 18-16-2 18-12-2 14-8-0 New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225 13-10-10 15-18-2 9-9-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 69 41 18 10 92 220 189 23-6-5 18-12-5 15-7-2 Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186 17-9-6 24-10-2 10-8-2 Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173 19-11-3 18-12-5 12-9-3 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 19-11-5 16-16-2 8-10-1 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215 17-14-4 17-12-4 12-7-1 Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199 19-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216 15-14-4 16-16-4 7-12-3

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209 22-11-4 16-13-4 14-6-2 Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210 17-10-5 20-14-3 11-9-3 Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 16-13-4 20-14-3 13-10-1 Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213 21-9-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183 17-12-4 16-16-4 11-8-4 Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220 15-14-5 13-18-4 9-10-2 San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220 17-17-2 12-18-3 11-11-1 Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209 17-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Vegas 5, Calgary 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago 0

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Columbus 2, Vancouver 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.