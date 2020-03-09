A man with a mask pass an information sign directing to a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Be... A man with a mask pass an information sign directing to a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Indians look at a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 9, 2020. Global stock markets and oil pric... Indians look at a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 9, 2020. Global stock markets and oil prices plunged Monday after a squabble among crude producers jolted investors who already were on edge about the surging costs of a virus outbreak. India's Sensex retreated 6.2% to 35,255.73. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

People line up in front of a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Monday... People line up in front of a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People line up in front of a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Monday... People line up in front of a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

An exile Tibetan wearing a mask as a precaution against a new coronavirus rotates prayer wheels at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Monday,... An exile Tibetan wearing a mask as a precaution against a new coronavirus rotates prayer wheels at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Inmates unfold a banner reading in Italian Pardon as they stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, on the roof of the San... Inmates unfold a banner reading in Italian Pardon as they stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, on the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Salina Grenet-Catalano, Charge D'affaires at the French Embassy in Lebanon, center, speaks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, left, as they ... Salina Grenet-Catalano, Charge D'affaires at the French Embassy in Lebanon, center, speaks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, left, as they stand next to coronavirus aid supplies delivered by the French government at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

In this March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member clean up an empty makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Provi... In this March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member clean up an empty makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The makeshift hospital converted from a sports venue was officially closed on Sunday after its last batch of cured COVID-19 patients were discharged. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)

In this March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member walks down a corridor of an empty makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central Chi... In this March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member walks down a corridor of an empty makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The makeshift hospital converted from a sports venue was officially closed on Sunday after its last batch of cured COVID-19 patients were discharged. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)

A woman wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new cor... A woman wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours, from 202 to 436, including 16 people who have died. All the deceased had pre-existing conditions, a statement from the regional health department said on Monday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Inmates stand by a banner reading in Italian Pardon as they stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspen... Inmates stand by a banner reading in Italian Pardon as they stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Salina Grenet-Catalano, Charge D'affaires at the French Embassy in Lebanon, center, and Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, center right, speak to... Salina Grenet-Catalano, Charge D'affaires at the French Embassy in Lebanon, center, and Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, center right, speak to the media as they stand next to coronavirus aid supplies delivered by the French government at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A man wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coron... A man wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A passenger has his temperature checked as a precaution against a new coronavirus upon his arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut... A passenger has his temperature checked as a precaution against a new coronavirus upon his arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A volunteer of the Sant' Egidio humanitarian organization hands a bottle of milk to Lamberto Paolucci, 88, in Rome, Monday, March 9, 2020. As Italian ... A volunteer of the Sant' Egidio humanitarian organization hands a bottle of milk to Lamberto Paolucci, 88, in Rome, Monday, March 9, 2020. As Italian authorities ask elderly people to stay home as much as possible, volunteers help them by delivering primary goods as food and medicines. Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vi... Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country's prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A man stands on the roof of the San Vittore prison during a protest in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italian penitentiary police say six inmate... A man stands on the roof of the San Vittore prison during a protest in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italian penitentiary police say six inmates protesting virus containment measures at a northern Italian prison have died after they broke into the infirmary and overdosed on methadone. The protest Sunday in Modena was among the first of more than two-dozen riots at Italy’s overcrowded lock-ups that grew Monday. Human rights advocates have been warning that increasing tensions over fears of coronavirus were hitting inmates particularly hard, especially after restrictions were imposed on family visits to prevent transmissions. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Doctors take care of people with covid-19 symptoms in a tent used as a waiting room set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, nea... Doctors take care of people with covid-19 symptoms in a tent used as a waiting room set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, March 9, 2020. The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent, the finance minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Inmates stand on the roof of the San Vittore prison to protest after restrictions that were imposed on family visits to prevent coronavirus transmissi... Inmates stand on the roof of the San Vittore prison to protest after restrictions that were imposed on family visits to prevent coronavirus transmissions, in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italian penitentiary police say six inmates protesting virus containment measures at the northern Italian prison of Modena have died after they broke into the infirmary and overdosed on methadone. The protest Sunday in Modena was among the first of more than two-dozen riots at Italy's overcrowded lock-ups that grew Monday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A doctor taking care of people with covid-19 symptoms exits a tent used as a waiting room set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Cretei... A doctor taking care of people with covid-19 symptoms exits a tent used as a waiting room set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, March 9, 2020. The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent, the finance minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A doctor takes care of people with covid-19 symptoms exits a tent used as a waiting room set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil... A doctor takes care of people with covid-19 symptoms exits a tent used as a waiting room set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, March 9, 2020. The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent, the finance minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses the media during a press conference on the new coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP ... German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses the media during a press conference on the new coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

From left, Lothar H. Wieler, president of the Robert-Koch-Institute, Christian Drosten, virologist of the Charite hospital, and German Health Minister... From left, Lothar H. Wieler, president of the Robert-Koch-Institute, Christian Drosten, virologist of the Charite hospital, and German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses the media during a press conference on the new coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A tent used as a waiting room for people with covid-19 symptoms is set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, ... A tent used as a waiting room for people with covid-19 symptoms is set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, March 9, 2020. The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent, the finance minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A tent used as a waiting room for people with covid-19 symptoms is set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, ... A tent used as a waiting room for people with covid-19 symptoms is set up in a courtyard of the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, Monday, March 9, 2020. The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent, the finance minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

ROME (AP) — More than half of the world's countries have now reported more than 110,000 cases of the new coronavirus. While most of those infected so far — 62,000 — have recovered from the disease, new flash points are erupting across the world, including in Spain.

These are some of the latest developments on Monday:

MARKETS PLUNGE AMID VIRUS FEARS

Global stock markets and oil prices plunged and some warned that the risk of a global recession is growing. The main stock indexes in London, Frankfurt and on Wall Street in New York fell about 7%, a triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes on the U.S. exchange. Anxiety rose after Italy announced it was isolating cities and towns with 16 million people in its industrial and financial heartland. Global oil prices suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War after OPEC nations and Russia could not agree last week on production cuts.

CHINA HAULS OUT ITS PROPAGANDA PLAYBOOK

The Communist Party in China has deployed its propaganda playbook to portray its leader as firmly in charge, leading an army of health workers in a “people’s war” against the new coronavirus. The main evening news on state TV regularly shows President Xi Jinping and his underlings giving instructions on fighting the outbreak or touring health facilities. Coverage also shows Chinese doctors and nurses on the front lines, drawing on a long Chinese tradition of upholding model workers and emphasizing sacrifices on behalf of the country and the party.

ITALY'S WIDE LOCKDOWN CAUSES CONFUSION, TENSIONS

Confusion reigned across northern Italy after the government imposed strict new limits on movements to contain the rapidly spreading virus in the epicenter of Europe's outbreak. Travelers at Milan’s main train station had to sign police forms self-certifying that they were traveling for “proven work needs,” situations of necessity, health reasons or to return home. Police officers in masks checked tickets and documents as people lined up to reach the train tracks. Tensions in Italy's overcrowded prisons erupted over new the coronavirus containment measures, with protests in at least two-dozen lock-ups. Six prisoners died after breaking into an infirmary and overdosing on methadone.

CRUISE SHIP WOES

Federal and state officials in California prepared to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast with at least 21 infected people aboard. Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. More than 3,500 people on the ship hail from 54 countries. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought to reassure the U.S. public that no one would be exposed to the Grand Princess passengers.

SPAIN SEES SPIKE IN INFECTIONS, DEATHS

Spanish health authorities are considering new virus containment measures after infections skyrocketed in two areas in the past few days. Roughly half of the 904 infections in Spain were in the central region of Madrid, where infections have more than doubled in the past 24 hours, from 202 to 469. Deaths in the region, where much of the contagion is being seen in nursing homes and amid health workers, also shot up from eight to 16 overnight. The other big virus cluster in Spain is in the northern Basque country, where many infections have been tied to people who attended a funeral.

