Hsieh Su-wei (left) and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova pose after winnng Doha. ( Barbora Strycova 's Instagram photo) ... Hsieh Su-wei (left) and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova pose after winnng Doha. ( Barbora Strycova 's Instagram photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After three doubles victories this season, Taiwan’s tennis great Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) returned to the top spot of the WTA doubles rankings and earned herself and her doubles partner, Barbora Strycova, the honor of “February 2020 Doubles Team of the Month.”

Hsieh and Strycova dominated the doubles court in February, winning back-to-back titles at the Dubai Duty Free Championships and Qatar Total Open. The duo earned a majority of fans’ votes and were named the latest WTA Doubles Team of the Month.

The reigning Wimbledon champions became the second pair to ever sweep the two events in the Middle East states after Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond's feat in 2012.