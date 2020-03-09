TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Monday (March 9) that 16 stations will include thermographic cameras (thermal imaging cameras) to screen out passengers who register a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher by the end of the month.

Ling Chi-yao (凌啟堯), head of Taipei Rapid Transit Co.'s (TRTC's) media relations section, said that 16 thermographic cameras have been purchased, reported CNA. Ling said that they will be placed in stations with a high volume of commuters and tourists, such as Taipei Main Station, Ximen Station, Banqiao Station, Taipei City Hall Station, Longshan Temple Station, and Zhongxiao Fuxing Station.

On Monday morning, Ling attended the 18th emergency meeting to discuss the Taipei City Government's response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. At a press conference that afternoon on the 11th floor of Taipei City Hall, Ling said that the devices will be installed on March 20 and, in principle, should be operational by the end of the month, according to the report.

At the end of last month, the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) began a trial operation of an infrared temperature measuring system to detect the temperature of passengers at the entrance next to Information Counter No. 2 for the Blue Line in Taipei Main Station. If a person registers a temperature over 37.5 degrees, an ear thermometer is used to reexamine the passenger, and if it is found to be in excess of 38 degrees, they are refused entry onto the platform and provided assistance in seeking medical attention.

For those who have a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms, Ling said that they should rest at home or see a doctor. He also admonished those with such symptoms to avoid taking mass transit.