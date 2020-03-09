  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan travelers impacted by entry restrictions from 23 countries and regions

MOFA reminds Taiwanese citizens to check status of relevant travel bans before flying

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/09 17:03
Taiwanese travelers

Taiwanese travelers (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday (March 8) that currently 23 countries and regions have issued new border regulations impacting Taiwanese travelers.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic continues to worsen around the world, many countries have upgraded their screening procedures and broadened entry restrictions to prevent potential carriers from entering their territory. The MOFA Bureau of Consular Affairs on Sunday warned that many countries have denied entry to Taiwanese citizens and that travelers — whether business or leisure — should check on potential restrictions before boarding flights.

According to MOFA, 13 countries and regions have banned individuals with travel histories to areas with COVID-19, including Samoa, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Solomon Islands, the Kingdom of Tonga, Vanuatu, Tahiti, Tuvalu, Kiribati, El Salvador, Mauritius, Lebanon, and the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Four nations have also imposed travel bans on all Taiwanese travelers: Jamaica, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

While Burma and Italy have not denied Taiwanese entry, both countries have suspended international flights. MOFA added that Taiwanese citizens are allowed into Russia and Bermuda, but they will be placed in a 14-day quarantine, reported the Liberty Times.
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
travel ban
Taiwan travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Musician ‘devastated’ to learn coronavirus diagnosis sparked firestorm in Taiwan
Musician ‘devastated’ to learn coronavirus diagnosis sparked firestorm in Taiwan
2020/03/09 01:36
Second Italian governor confirmed with Wuhan virus
Second Italian governor confirmed with Wuhan virus
2020/03/08 18:29
Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Oakland, California
Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Oakland, California
2020/03/08 17:25
Taiwan weighs allocating medical masks through online orders
Taiwan weighs allocating medical masks through online orders
2020/03/08 15:16
Wuhan CCP chief draws criticism for telling Chinese to thank party for coronavirus response
Wuhan CCP chief draws criticism for telling Chinese to thank party for coronavirus response
2020/03/08 12:20