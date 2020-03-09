TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday (March 8) that currently 23 countries and regions have issued new border regulations impacting Taiwanese travelers.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic continues to worsen around the world, many countries have upgraded their screening procedures and broadened entry restrictions to prevent potential carriers from entering their territory. The MOFA Bureau of Consular Affairs on Sunday warned that many countries have denied entry to Taiwanese citizens and that travelers — whether business or leisure — should check on potential restrictions before boarding flights.

According to MOFA, 13 countries and regions have banned individuals with travel histories to areas with COVID-19, including Samoa, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Solomon Islands, the Kingdom of Tonga, Vanuatu, Tahiti, Tuvalu, Kiribati, El Salvador, Mauritius, Lebanon, and the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Four nations have also imposed travel bans on all Taiwanese travelers: Jamaica, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

While Burma and Italy have not denied Taiwanese entry, both countries have suspended international flights. MOFA added that Taiwanese citizens are allowed into Russia and Bermuda, but they will be placed in a 14-day quarantine, reported the Liberty Times.