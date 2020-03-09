  1. Home
Taiwanese among four new confirmed Wuhan virus cases in Philippines

The 7th case in Philippines is Taiwanese man who caught it from compatriot

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/09 15:54
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man, who is among four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, came into contact with another Taiwanese man who visited the Philippines and was confirmed to have contracted the disease on March 5 after returning to Taiwan, according to a CNA report.

The Philippine Department of Health said in a press release that all four of the new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 10, the news agency reported.

According to the press release, the 7th case is a 38-year-old Taiwanese man who came into contract with another Taiwanese man who visited the Philippines and was later confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after returning to Taiwan.

The Philippine Department of Health said that the 38-year-old Taiwanese began to show symptoms on March 3 and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the Philippines, according to the report.

As for the other man, who was confirmed to have contracted the disease after returning to Taiwan, Philippine health secretary Francisco Duque III said that the individual visited the Philippines from Feb. 28 to March 3.

While in the Philippines, the man suffered from a stomachache and diarrhea on March 2 followed by a dry throat and fever on March 3, Duque said, adding that the individual went to see a doctor in Taiwan on March 4 and tested positive for the disease on March 5. Duque continued to say that the Taiwanese patient showed relevant symptoms on March 2, which indicates that he contracted the novel coronavirus before arriving in the Philippines, per CNA.

The other three new cases are a 32-year-old Filipino man, an 86-year-old American man, and a 57-year-old Filipino man, according to the report.
