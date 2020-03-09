Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks of the mask production plan after visiting a mask factory in Taoyuan on Monday (March 9). Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks of the mask production plan after visiting a mask factory in Taoyuan on Monday (March 9). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the worldwide buying spree of surgical masks to guard against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Taiwan has scrambled to assemble production lines over the past month and is expected to churn out 10 million masks before Saturday (March 14).

In anticipation of a spike in demand for masks, Taiwan's government is adding 60 production lines within 50 days, which is a ramping up of production from 2.44 million units a day two months ago to a desired 10 million this week, said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a visit to a mask factory in Taoyuan.

The government is setting up an additional 30 mask production lines, which are expected to be in operation by the end of the month.

The 10-million milestone also coincides with the trial run of a new mask-rationing system slated for this weekend.

To solve the problem of long queues, the government is planning to re-include convenience stores nationwide as part of the distribution system; previously, they had been scrapped, leaving only NHI-contracted drug stores to sell masks. Under the new rationing system, NHI cardholders can place orders online and pick up their masks at designated convenience stores, media reported.

The weekly cap on masks for adults and children aged under 13 remains at three and five, respectively, meaning more people living in Taiwan can buy masks given the growing supply. Drugstores oversupplied with masks will see a cut or a temporary halt of supply, and the surplus will be set aside for online ordering, allowing those unable to queue while at work to get one.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is said to have approved the plan on Monday (March 9). The trial run begins this weekend.

In addition to an increased supply of masks, the government is helping the Academic Sinica team gain approval for batch production of a new rapid test kit for the coronavirus from Taiwan's FDA. The test can provide results within 15 minutes, and the aim is for it to enter mass production within six months.