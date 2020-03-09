  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan government to spend NT$500 million on boosting tourism

Taiwan’s epidemic prevention results helpful for attracting foreign visitors: Minister of Transportation

  179
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/09 15:18
Taiwan Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung. 

Taiwan Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought massive damage to economies around the world, the Taiwanese government has demonstrated superb ability in its relatively successful epidemic prevention and is planning to restore the country's tourism industry with NT$500 million (US$16.6 million).

During his address at the Legislative Yuan Monday (March 9), Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that the government has been generating ideas on how to revive Taiwan's hospitality businesses after the outbreak. He pointed out that Taiwan's handling of the virus has received high praise from the international community and will certainly serve as a selling point for Taiwan's tourism.

Lin emphasized that Taiwan's advanced medical system will guarantee foreign tourists safety while in the country. He added that a NT$500 million budget will be spent towards the country's international promotion, targeting major markets such as the U.S., Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asian countries, reported the Liberty Times.

The minister stressed that many travel agencies in Taiwan have experienced substantial profit reduction due to the virus and have argued with customers over flight cancellations. He said the ministry will serve as a coordinator to minimize financial loss from both sides, and he hopes that Taiwan's citizens can show more understandings to one another during this critical time, reported ETtoday.
epidemic control
Ministry of Transportation and Communications
Lin Chia-lung
Wuhan coronavirus
Taiwan tourism
hospitality industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Musician ‘devastated’ to learn coronavirus diagnosis sparked firestorm in Taiwan
Musician ‘devastated’ to learn coronavirus diagnosis sparked firestorm in Taiwan
2020/03/09 01:36
Second Italian governor confirmed with Wuhan virus
Second Italian governor confirmed with Wuhan virus
2020/03/08 18:29
Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Oakland, California
Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Oakland, California
2020/03/08 17:25
Taiwan weighs allocating medical masks through online orders
Taiwan weighs allocating medical masks through online orders
2020/03/08 15:16
Wuhan CCP chief draws criticism for telling Chinese to thank party for coronavirus response
Wuhan CCP chief draws criticism for telling Chinese to thank party for coronavirus response
2020/03/08 12:20