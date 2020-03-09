TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought massive damage to economies around the world, the Taiwanese government has demonstrated superb ability in its relatively successful epidemic prevention and is planning to restore the country's tourism industry with NT$500 million (US$16.6 million).

During his address at the Legislative Yuan Monday (March 9), Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that the government has been generating ideas on how to revive Taiwan's hospitality businesses after the outbreak. He pointed out that Taiwan's handling of the virus has received high praise from the international community and will certainly serve as a selling point for Taiwan's tourism.

Lin emphasized that Taiwan's advanced medical system will guarantee foreign tourists safety while in the country. He added that a NT$500 million budget will be spent towards the country's international promotion, targeting major markets such as the U.S., Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asian countries, reported the Liberty Times.

The minister stressed that many travel agencies in Taiwan have experienced substantial profit reduction due to the virus and have argued with customers over flight cancellations. He said the ministry will serve as a coordinator to minimize financial loss from both sides, and he hopes that Taiwan's citizens can show more understandings to one another during this critical time, reported ETtoday.