TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s legislature will adopt video conferencing if two or more legislators contract the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Preparations are being made for the worst scenario should the novel virus make its way into the top legislative body of the country, said Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉), secretary-general of the Legislative Yuan on Monday (March 9).

When there is one confirmed case among the legislators, those who have come into contact with the case will be required to self-monitor their health conditions. When two or more cases emerge, the meeting rooms will cease operations, and sessions will be conducted over video conference, he added.

In that scenario, legislators will be asked to attend meetings using the laptops distributed to them. However, the validity of video voting still needs to be determined through bipartisan discussions, wrote CNA.

The Legislative Yuan is also mulling measures to limit reporters’ access to the lawmaking venue. Possible measures include setting up designated places for interviews to be carried out, reported China Times.