Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3

|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 1 (Monteiro), 29th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 2, 38th.
Second half_3, Philadelphia, Glesnes, 1, 48th; 4, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 1 (Kaye), 49th; 5, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 1 (Santos), 69th; 6, Los Angeles FC, Segura, 1, 72nd.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Los Angeles FC, Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega.
Yellow Cards_Gaddis, Philadelphia, 33rd; Martinez, Philadelphia, 43rd; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 45th+2; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 45th+4; Fontana, Philadelphia, 90th+6.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jeremy Hanson, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_22,112.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Matt Real; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya (Anthony Fontana, 84th), Jose Martinez (Jack Elliott, 90th+4), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 72nd).
Los Angeles FC_Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic (Francisco Ginella, 73rd), Mark Anthony Kaye (Bryce Duke, 69th), Diego Palacios (Mohammed El Munir, 81st), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.