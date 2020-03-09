TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Photographic Society of Taipei (PST) on Sunday (March 8) announced that it has won first place in the 2019 International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) World Cup for Clubs, becoming the first team in Asia to be awarded the honor.

During the members' meeting on Sunday, PST President Chiang Che-He (江哲和) said the team is delighted to receive the recognition. He pointed out that the FIAP World Cup is one of the very few photography competitions recognized by UNESCO and that it was the team's privilege to represent Taiwan on the international stage.

Chiang stressed that the team members, who include Chang Ming-Chih (張明芝), Chen Yu-Fang (陳毓芳), Chen Deyun (陳德芸), Chi Kuo-tai (齊國泰), have poured their hearts into producing impressive photographic art. He said that the team had secured third place in the previous competition and that he is very proud of its ground-breaking win in 2019.

According to Liberty Times, the FIAP World Cup for Clubs competition was first established in 2006 and has since been a platform for masters of photography worldwide to showcase their works. The 2019 competition was participated in by 207 teams from 48 countries, with the award ceremony expected to take place Apr. 25 in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.



"Shy girl" by Hui-Ling Fan (FIAP photo)



"Forge Ahead Courageously" by Feng-Lin Chen (FIAP photo)



"Baby sitter 1" by Yu-Fang Chen (FIAP photo)



PST President Chiang Che-He (PST photo)