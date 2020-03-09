VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Joe Ravouvou crossed twice and Andrew Knewstubb scored the pivotal try in the second half as New Zealand rallied from a nine-point deficit to edge Australia 17-14 in the Canada Sevens final on Sunday and extend its lead in the World Rugby Sevens series.

It was the 10th straight win for the New Zealand team over Australia, including the 21-19 win in the bronze medal match last weekend in Los Angeles. “Every time New Zealand plays Aussie it's a huge game," New Zealand's Tim Mikkelson said of the physical nature of the final, which included three yellow cards. “We get amazing support here in Canada. Feels like home in some ways."

The New Zealanders rebounded from a semifinal loss last week to South Africa, which won the LA title with an extra-time comeback win over Fiji.

The semifinal result was reversed in Vancouver, with the All Blacks 7s winning 27-15 after accounting for Olympic champion Fiji in the quarters. Australia had a 19-14 win in the semifinals against Canada, which recovered to beat South Africa 26-19 in the bronze-medal playoff and register its best finish at its home tournament.

New Zealand picked up its third title in six events this series and leads the standings with 115 points, 11 clear of South Africa, 32 head of third-place Fiji. Australia moved into fourth spot with 81 points, four ahead of fifth-place England.

The third place was Canada's first podium finish in the series since winning in Singapore in 2017, and a confidence boost ahead of the Olympics.

