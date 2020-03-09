Real Madrid's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola jumps for the ball during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium... Real Madrid's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola jumps for the ball during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez jumps for the ball against Betis' Alfonso Pedraza during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito ... Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez jumps for the ball against Betis' Alfonso Pedraza during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts at the end of La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts at the end of La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid lost 2-1 at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday and wasted its chance to reclaim the lead from Barcelona.

Barcelona, which beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday, was left two points ahead of Madrid at the top, one week after the Catalan club had lost the "clásico” to its rival.

Led by France forward Nabil Fekir, Betis outplayed Madrid for long stretches of the match in Seville.

Betis defender Sidnei scored one goal and unintentionally helped Madrid claw back an equalizer just before halftime.

Sidnei rifled in Betis’ goal in the 40th minute before he committed a foul that Karim Benzema converted to level the score in first-half stoppage time.

Zinedine Zidane sent on more attacking players to seek the winner, but Betis substitute Cristian Tello scored the hosts' second goal in the 82nd after a passing mistake by Benzema that led to a quick counterattack.

Betis was winless in six games before taking down Madrid.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports