Japan midfielder Emi Nakajima (7) knocks England defender Rachel Daly (2) off the ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday,... Japan midfielder Emi Nakajima (7) knocks England defender Rachel Daly (2) off the ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

England forward Toni Duggan (11) and Japan defender Asato Miyagawa (16) vie for the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sund... England forward Toni Duggan (11) and Japan defender Asato Miyagawa (16) vie for the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Japan goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda (1) cannot make the save as the ball heads into the net for a goal by England forward Ellen White during the second half... Japan goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda (1) cannot make the save as the ball heads into the net for a goal by England forward Ellen White during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (8) controls the ball as England midfielder Jordan Nobbs, right, defends during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer... Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (8) controls the ball as England midfielder Jordan Nobbs, right, defends during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs (10) passes the ball as Japan midfielder Emi Nakajima (7) looks on during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer m... England midfielder Jordan Nobbs (10) passes the ball as Japan midfielder Emi Nakajima (7) looks on during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

England defender Rachel Daly (2) tackles Japan defender Asato Miyagawa (16) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2... England defender Rachel Daly (2) tackles Japan defender Asato Miyagawa (16) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

England forward Bethany England (9) heads the ball over Japan defender Shiori Miyake, left, during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Su... England forward Bethany England (9) heads the ball over Japan defender Shiori Miyake, left, during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

England defender Steph Houghton (5) passes the ball as Japan forward Mina Tanaka (15) looks on during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match... England defender Steph Houghton (5) passes the ball as Japan forward Mina Tanaka (15) looks on during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ellen White scored in the 83rd minute after a turnover and defending champion England beat Japan 1-0 on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena.

Fellow second-half substitute Toni Duggan set up the goal, blocking a pass attempt by Shiori Miyake and sending a crossing pass into the box that White slid past goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda.

The win was only the third for England since the World Cup (3-4-1) and came days after a 2-0 loss to the United States on Wednesday in Orlando.

The loss was the second straight for Japan, which was beaten by Spain on Wednesday night.

The U.S. and Spain were to play later Sunday.

The three-team tournament will end on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. England will play Spain and the United States will meet Japan.

Both teams had good scoring chances in the well-played game on International Women's Day. Bethany England had several opportunities in the first half, with Ikeda making a sliding save in the 13th minute to prevent England from taking an early lead.

Second-half substitute Riko Ueki was stopped on a curling shot by England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuckest in 70th minute.

