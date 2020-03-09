PARIS (AP) — Rennes strengthened its grip on third place in the French league with an emphatic 5-0 home win against Montpellier on Sunday.

Forward Adrien Hunou netted twice as the Brittany-based side moved to within six points of Marseille in second place, which guarantees automatic entry into the Champions League.

The other Rennes goals came from midfielders Faitout Maouassa and Flavien Tait, with attacking midfielder Romain Del Castillo netting a penalty.

Third place means a spot in the Champions League qualifying rounds and Rennes moved four points ahead of fourth-place Lille, which was hosting Lyon later Sunday.

Also Sunday, French Cup finalist Saint-Étienne's league struggles continued when it was held 1-1 at home by Bordeaux.

Nigeria forward Josh Maja put Bordeaux ahead in the 65th, but club top scorer Denis Bouanga equalized for Saint-Étienne three minutes later.

Midfielder Mahdi Camara was sent off in the 75th for Saint-Étienne, which is hovering just above the relegation zone.

VIRUS STOPS GAME

League leader PSG's game at Strasbourg on Saturday was called off following a decree from the Alsace city prefecture late on Friday evening because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The number of people in France diagnosed with the virus rose to 1,126 cases on Sunday. Health authorities said 19 people have died.

PSG hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 match. Dortmund won the first leg 2-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports