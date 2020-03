EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland beat France 28-17 in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Scotland 28 (Sean Maitland 2, Stuart McInally tries; Adam Hastings 2 conversions, 3 penalties), France 17 (Damian Penaud, Charles Ollivon tries; Matthieu Jalibert 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 14-7