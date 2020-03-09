A sign advising the match is played with closed doors is seen at the gate of the San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and... A sign advising the match is played with closed doors is seen at the gate of the San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A journalist has his temperature checked at the entrance of the San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa, in Milan,... A journalist has his temperature checked at the entrance of the San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, bottom, reacts after Genoa's Francesco Cassata scored during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the... AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, bottom, reacts after Genoa's Francesco Cassata scored during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Genoa's Francesco Cassata, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the S... Genoa's Francesco Cassata, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli challenges for the ball with Genoa's Goran Pandev, right, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at t... AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli challenges for the ball with Genoa's Goran Pandev, right, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

People walk by the San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, played with closed doors, in M... People walk by the San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, played with closed doors, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A view of the empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020... A view of the empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Serie A played on Sunday despite calls from Italy’s sports minister and players’ association president to suspend the games in Italy’s top soccer division. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A view of the empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020... A view of the empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Serie A played on Sunday despite calls from Italy’s sports minister and players’ association president to suspend the games in Italy’s top soccer division. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović's late goal couldn't prevent AC Milan losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened Genoa as Serie A soccer matches resumed in eerily empty stadiums on Sunday — after even more of a delay.

Italian soccer was thrown into further confusion on Sunday after calls from Italy’s sports minister and the players’ association president to suspend the matches in the top division.

The game between second-place Juventus and third-place Inter Milan is set to go ahead later Sunday.

Ibrahimović, who had two other good chances, scored from close range 13 minutes from time to set up a tense finale after first-half goals from Goran Pandev and Francesco Cassata for Genoa.

The result added to Milan’s troubling week. It fired chief football officer Zvonimir Boban on Saturday.

The voices of players and coaches could clearly be heard as the match had to be played in an empty stadium following last week's decree from the Italian government that all sporting events in Italy must take place without spectators until April 3.

That led to Thursday's decision that the Italian soccer league would resume in full this weekend, starting with the matches that were postponed last round because of the virus outbreak in Italy.

A select number of journalists were among the few allowed into the stadium and they were each given a small bottle of hand sanitizer by Milan.

Milan remained seventh, while Genoa climbed out of the relegation zone, although it remained level on points with 18th-place Lecce.

Parma-Spal, the first match of the day, kicked off after a 75-minute delay inside an empty stadium as officials considered an appeal from sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora minutes before the scheduled start. Spal won 1-0.

Sampdoria moved one point above the drop zone after it came from behind to beat Hellas Verona 2-1.

