WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):

12 p.m.

A progressive group with close ties to Elizabeth Warren is urging its members to support Bernie Sanders in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday. But the group is stopping short of endorsing the Vermont senator.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee has sent a message out to its nearly 16,000 members in Michigan. The group would like to see the primary campaign go on as long as possible to ensure that Sanders and Joe Biden, the two leading candidates, are sufficiently tested to face President Donald Trump in November.

The committee says that means voting "strategically" for Sanders.

It says it's “heartbroken” that Warren is out of the race. The group says if the goal is to beat Trump, then “you want to be super sure Bernie or Biden are tested and can go the distance” and that "a vote for Bernie is a vote to let the contest continue instead of prematurely coronating Biden.”

Warren suspended her presidential campaign on Thursday. The Massachusetts senator says she’s still deciding between endorsing Biden and Sanders. Politically, she's much more aligned with Sanders. But Warren criticized both Sanders and Biden in the final weeks of her campaign, meaning her choice may not be as obvious as it once seemed.