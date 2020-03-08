All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174 22-4-9 21-10-3 14-6-3 Tampa Bay 68 43 20 5 91 240 188 22-10-2 21-10-3 18-4-0 Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 17-9-7 18-16-2 11-8-2 Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227 17-14-4 17-12-4 11-8-2 Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217 14-16-6 17-14-3 9-13-2 Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215 19-11-4 10-20-4 10-12-2 Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235 18-13-6 7-19-6 9-9-5 Detroit 69 16 48 5 37 138 258 11-22-2 5-26-3 8-13-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212 18-10-5 23-10-2 11-12-2 Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194 25-5-4 16-15-3 16-4-4 Pittsburgh 67 39 22 6 84 217 188 23-7-4 16-15-2 7-5-3 N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188 20-9-6 15-14-3 11-7-4 Columbus 69 32 22 15 79 178 186 20-12-4 12-10-11 10-7-5 Carolina 66 36 25 5 77 211 189 19-12-2 17-13-3 7-12-1 N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217 18-16-2 18-12-2 14-8-0 New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225 13-10-10 15-18-2 9-9-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 68 40 18 10 90 218 189 23-6-5 17-12-5 14-7-2 Colorado 67 40 19 8 88 229 183 17-9-6 23-10-2 10-8-2 Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173 19-11-3 18-12-5 12-9-3 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215 17-14-4 17-12-4 12-7-1 Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199 19-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Minnesota 68 34 27 7 75 215 216 19-11-5 15-16-2 8-10-1 Chicago 68 31 29 8 70 206 214 15-13-4 16-16-4 7-11-3

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210 17-10-5 20-14-3 11-9-3 Vegas 69 37 24 8 82 219 206 22-11-4 15-13-4 13-6-2 Calgary 69 36 26 7 79 207 210 16-12-4 20-14-3 13-9-1 Vancouver 67 35 26 6 76 222 211 21-8-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183 17-12-4 16-16-4 11-8-4 Anaheim 68 28 32 8 64 176 215 15-14-4 13-18-4 9-10-2 San Jose 68 29 34 5 63 177 216 17-16-2 12-18-3 11-11-1 Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209 17-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Nashville 1, Dallas 0

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3

New Jersey 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1

Ottawa 2, San Jose 1, OT

Florida 4, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.