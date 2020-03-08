NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|69
|43
|14
|12
|98
|225
|174
|22-4-9
|21-10-3
|14-6-3
|a-Tampa Bay
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|240
|188
|22-10-2
|21-10-3
|18-4-0
|m-Washington
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|238
|212
|18-10-5
|23-10-2
|11-12-2
|m-Philadelphia
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|232
|194
|25-5-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|m-Pittsburgh
|67
|39
|22
|6
|84
|217
|188
|23-7-4
|16-15-2
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|35
|23
|9
|79
|188
|188
|20-9-6
|15-14-3
|11-7-4
|a-Toronto
|69
|35
|25
|9
|79
|236
|226
|17-9-7
|18-16-2
|11-8-2
|Columbus
|69
|32
|22
|15
|79
|178
|186
|20-12-4
|12-10-11
|10-7-5
|Carolina
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|211
|189
|19-12-2
|17-13-3
|7-12-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|228
|217
|18-16-2
|18-12-2
|14-8-0
|Florida
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|229
|227
|17-14-4
|17-12-4
|11-8-2
|Montreal
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|210
|217
|14-16-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|New Jersey
|68
|28
|28
|12
|68
|187
|225
|13-10-10
|15-18-2
|9-9-2
|Buffalo
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|192
|215
|19-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|187
|235
|18-13-6
|7-19-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|69
|16
|48
|5
|37
|138
|258
|11-22-2
|5-26-3
|8-13-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-St. Louis
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|218
|189
|23-6-5
|17-12-5
|14-7-2
|c-Colorado
|67
|40
|19
|8
|88
|229
|183
|17-9-6
|23-10-2
|10-8-2
|c-Dallas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|178
|173
|19-11-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|p-Edmonton
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|221
|210
|17-10-5
|20-14-3
|11-9-3
|p-Vegas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|219
|206
|22-11-4
|15-13-4
|13-6-2
|p-Calgary
|69
|36
|26
|7
|79
|207
|210
|16-12-4
|20-14-3
|13-9-1
|Vancouver
|67
|35
|26
|6
|76
|222
|211
|21-8-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Nashville
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|211
|215
|17-14-4
|17-12-4
|12-7-1
|Winnipeg
|69
|35
|28
|6
|76
|208
|199
|19-14-3
|16-14-3
|11-6-4
|Minnesota
|68
|34
|27
|7
|75
|215
|216
|19-11-5
|15-16-2
|8-10-1
|Arizona
|69
|33
|28
|8
|74
|193
|183
|17-12-4
|16-16-4
|11-8-4
|Chicago
|68
|31
|29
|8
|70
|206
|214
|15-13-4
|16-16-4
|7-11-3
|Anaheim
|68
|28
|32
|8
|64
|176
|215
|15-14-4
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|San Jose
|68
|29
|34
|5
|63
|177
|216
|17-16-2
|12-18-3
|11-11-1
|Los Angeles
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|172
|209
|17-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Nashville 1, Dallas 0
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3
New Jersey 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1
Ottawa 2, San Jose 1, OT
Florida 4, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.