NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174 a-Tampa Bay 68 43 20 5 91 240 188 m-Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212 m-Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194 m-Pittsburgh 67 39 22 6 84 217 188 N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188 a-Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 Columbus 69 32 22 15 79 178 186 Carolina 66 36 25 5 77 211 189 N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217 Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227 Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217 New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225 Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215 Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235 Detroit 69 16 48 5 37 138 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-St. Louis 68 40 18 10 90 218 189 c-Colorado 67 40 19 8 88 229 183 c-Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173 p-Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210 p-Vegas 69 37 24 8 82 219 206 p-Calgary 69 36 26 7 79 207 210 Vancouver 67 35 26 6 76 222 211 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215 Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199 Minnesota 68 34 27 7 75 215 216 Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183 Chicago 68 31 29 8 70 206 214 Anaheim 68 28 32 8 64 176 215 San Jose 68 29 34 5 63 177 216 Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Nashville 1, Dallas 0

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3

New Jersey 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1

Ottawa 2, San Jose 1, OT

Florida 4, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.