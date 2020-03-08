NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|69
|43
|14
|12
|98
|225
|174
|a-Tampa Bay
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|240
|188
|m-Washington
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|238
|212
|m-Philadelphia
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|232
|194
|m-Pittsburgh
|67
|39
|22
|6
|84
|217
|188
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|35
|23
|9
|79
|188
|188
|a-Toronto
|69
|35
|25
|9
|79
|236
|226
|Columbus
|69
|32
|22
|15
|79
|178
|186
|Carolina
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|211
|189
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|228
|217
|Florida
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|229
|227
|Montreal
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|210
|217
|New Jersey
|68
|28
|28
|12
|68
|187
|225
|Buffalo
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|192
|215
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|187
|235
|Detroit
|69
|16
|48
|5
|37
|138
|258
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-St. Louis
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|218
|189
|c-Colorado
|67
|40
|19
|8
|88
|229
|183
|c-Dallas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|178
|173
|p-Edmonton
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|221
|210
|p-Vegas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|219
|206
|p-Calgary
|69
|36
|26
|7
|79
|207
|210
|Vancouver
|67
|35
|26
|6
|76
|222
|211
|Nashville
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|211
|215
|Winnipeg
|69
|35
|28
|6
|76
|208
|199
|Minnesota
|68
|34
|27
|7
|75
|215
|216
|Arizona
|69
|33
|28
|8
|74
|193
|183
|Chicago
|68
|31
|29
|8
|70
|206
|214
|Anaheim
|68
|28
|32
|8
|64
|176
|215
|San Jose
|68
|29
|34
|5
|63
|177
|216
|Los Angeles
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|172
|209
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Nashville 1, Dallas 0
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3
New Jersey 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1
Ottawa 2, San Jose 1, OT
Florida 4, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.