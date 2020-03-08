All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|61
|37
|18
|3
|3
|80
|185
|154
|Providence
|60
|36
|18
|3
|3
|78
|191
|151
|Hartford
|60
|31
|18
|6
|5
|73
|169
|166
|Charlotte
|59
|32
|22
|5
|0
|69
|197
|169
|WB/Scranton
|61
|28
|25
|3
|5
|64
|162
|189
|Springfield
|60
|30
|27
|3
|0
|63
|186
|185
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|24
|28
|2
|6
|56
|155
|178
|Bridgeport
|61
|21
|33
|5
|2
|49
|142
|200
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|62
|38
|19
|4
|1
|81
|234
|194
|Rochester
|61
|33
|19
|4
|5
|75
|179
|168
|Utica
|60
|34
|21
|3
|2
|73
|209
|183
|Binghamton
|60
|32
|24
|4
|0
|68
|181
|180
|Syracuse
|61
|29
|23
|4
|5
|67
|199
|209
|Laval
|61
|29
|24
|5
|3
|66
|180
|182
|Toronto
|61
|29
|27
|3
|2
|63
|205
|209
|Cleveland
|60
|24
|30
|4
|2
|54
|156
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|61
|39
|14
|5
|3
|86
|202
|140
|Iowa
|61
|36
|17
|4
|4
|80
|190
|165
|Grand Rapids
|62
|28
|27
|3
|4
|63
|173
|192
|Texas
|61
|27
|27
|3
|4
|61
|166
|185
|Rockford
|62
|29
|30
|1
|2
|61
|154
|184
|San Antonio
|59
|24
|23
|7
|5
|60
|160
|175
|Chicago
|60
|26
|26
|5
|3
|60
|152
|173
|Manitoba
|60
|27
|32
|1
|0
|55
|158
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|56
|35
|18
|1
|2
|73
|193
|159
|Colorado
|54
|33
|17
|3
|1
|70
|181
|156
|Stockton
|54
|30
|16
|4
|4
|68
|190
|163
|San Diego
|55
|29
|18
|6
|2
|66
|181
|159
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|54
|20
|27
|5
|2
|47
|172
|188
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Binghamton 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Utica 3, Charlotte 2
Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 0
Hershey 4, Hartford 1
Manitoba 4, Iowa 3
Rochester 4, Belleville 2
Syracuse 2, Toronto 1
Providence 4, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Texas 4, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 3, Chicago 2
Colorado 3, Ontario 0
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3
San Diego 3, San Jose 2
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.