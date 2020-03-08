  1. Home
AP Photo Gallery: Atlanta Student Movement of 1960

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/08 22:01
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The civil rights leader had carried the banner for the causes of social just...
FILE - In this March 16, 1960 file photo, Victor Cobb, right, the manager of a dining room in Atlanta's Trailways Bus Terminal, asks African American ...
FILE - In this May 17, 1960 file photo, state troopers stand guard at the state capitol, in Atlanta awaiting a scheduled march on the building by blac...
FILE - In this May 17, 1960 file photo, a state trooper passes out billy clubs to other troopers as 2,000 blacks started a march toward the state capi...
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 1960 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. under arrest by Atlanta Police Captain R.E. Little, left rear, passes through a pi...
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 1960 file photo, Black activists are seen picketing outside Rich's department store protesting against segregated eating facil...
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 1960 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, looks out the window of a police car as he and Spelman College student Agn...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., integration leader, is escorted from the Atlanta, Ga. jail by two unidentified ...
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 1960 file photo, Woolworth's customers closed its main downtown store in Atlanta., after white youth identified as Harold Spra...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 1960 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. leaves court after being given a four-month sentence in Decatur, Ga., for taking p...
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1960 file photo, Lonnie King, leader, of the Atlanta Student Movement addresses demonstrators in Atlanta in a group prayer bef...

ATLANTA (AP) — Following the publication of “An Appeal for Human Rights” on March 9, 1960, students at Atlanta’s historically black colleges waged a nonviolent campaign of boycotts and sit-ins protesting segregationist laws that excluded them from white areas in restaurants, theaters, parks and government buildings. Hundreds of black people were arrested that year, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., before white leaders relented and desegregated Atlanta’s facilities. Here is a selection of Associated Press photos showing events related to the Atlanta Student Movement against racial inequality and exclusion.