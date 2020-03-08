FILE - In this Oct. 19, 1960 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, looks out the window of a police car as he and Spelman College student Agn... FILE - In this Oct. 19, 1960 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, looks out the window of a police car as he and Spelman College student Agnes Blondean Orbert, arrested with him at Rich's Department Store, are taken to jail, in Atlanta.. Driving the car is Atlanta Police Capt. R.E. Little. Following the publication of "An Appeal for Human Rights" on March 9, 1960, students at Atlanta's historically black colleges waged a nonviolent campaign of boycotts and sit-ins protesting segregation at restaurants, theaters, parks and government buildings. (AP Photo, File)