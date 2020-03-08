Islamabad United batsman Colin Munro plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Multan Sultans, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Su... Islamabad United batsman Colin Munro plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Multan Sultans, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — An unbeaten half century by James Vince lifted Multan Sultans into the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League after a thumping nine-wicket victory over Islamabad United in yet another rain-shortened game at Rawalpindi.

Vince plundered 11 fours and a six in scoring 61 not out off a mere 24 balls as Multan motored to 94-1 in 6.4 overs against two-time champion Islamabad.

After a wet outfield due to overnight rain curtailed the match to nine overs a side at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Islamabad could only score 91-7 despite Colin Munro (25) hitting veteran Shahid Afridi for three successive sixes in the fourth over.

Multan’s other legspinner Imran Tahir (2-13) of South Africa and Pakistan discard left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan (2-17), playing his first game in this PSL season, then shut down Islamabad in the latter half of the innings.

Imran got rid of the dangerous Munro off his third ball when the left-hander top-edged a slog sweep to short fine leg. Captain Shadab Khan (14) also holed out in the deep against Imran’s legspin.

Junaid, who had earlier got rid of opener Luke Ronchi, then had Asif Ali caught off his own bowling as Islamabad could score only 39 runs in the last five overs.

Vince took the game away when he slammed five successive boundaries against seamer Akif Javed in only the second over of Multan’s run-chase. Legspinner Shadab was plundered for 30 runs off his two overs as Multan chased down the target with eight balls and nine wickets to spare.

Multan holds top place with 11 points from seven games in the six-team event and three league matches still in hand. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

After losing its fourth home game on Sunday, Islamabad is now on the brink of losing a place in the playoffs with seven points from nine games. They will take on Karachi Kings in the last game on March 14, but even a win in Karachi may not be enough.

