TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Musician Brett Dean said on Saturday (March 8) that he feels “devastated” after learning that his COVID-19 diagnosis in Australia is causing performances in Taipei to be cancelled and people to be quarantined.

Dean came to Taiwan Feb. 23 to perform and returned to Adelaide, Australia March 2. He tested positive for the virus March 5 in Adelaide, where he is being isolated at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

After the musician's diagnosis, the National Concert Hall in Taipei cancelled all upcoming performances and disinfected the hall. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is asking 147 people with whom he came into contact to quarantine.

In a statement posted by Dean’s representatives Saturday, the musician expresses his emotions over learning his diagnosis caused a stir in Taiwan.

“I am devastated to learn that the consequences of my COVID-19 diagnosis on March 5 in Australia has led to the cancellation of concerts in Taipei and the quarantining of so many people,” Dean said in the statement. “Please know how deeply saddened I am that this has happened.”

“I'm obviously not in the best of health, but at the same time I'm not in any real discomfort, and I'm able to speak with friends and family and move around my room,” he continued. “Indeed, in many ways I feel fortunate that I was diagnosed early and sent to this isolation unit where I'm receiving the best care imaginable."