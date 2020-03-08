TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An army barracks in the southwestern city of Tainan reopened to the public on Sunday (March 8) after the completion of a project to rezone and redevelop it following years of desertion, CNA reported.

According to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲), the Army abandoned the Changsheng Barracks (長勝營區) in 1999, and the redevelopment project has preserved the original military facilities, surrounding ecology, and tunnel of trees to create multifunctional open spaces.

The mayor said that the redeveloped Changsheng Barracks now serves as a recreational environment with excellent public facilities and as floodwater detention and retention basin. As it is located near National Highway 1, the barracks will become a new landmark and attraction for the city's Xinying District, he added.

"The green tree tunnel, in particular, was actually grown by the military to provide cover to tanks in the early years,” according to the Travel Tainan website. “Today, the Changsheng Barracks green tree tunnel is a shaded boulevard lined by fig trees forming a rare U-shaped green tunnel.”

A raised boardwalk loops through the tree tunnel, designed to allow small animals to move freely beneath the boards, the report said.

The redevelopment of the Changsheng Barracks took more than 500 days and involved an area of 11.3 hectares, including 7.2 hectares for the buildings and 4.1 hectares for public facilities, according to the report.



(Tainan City Government photo)