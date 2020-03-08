TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said Sunday (March 8) that the production of masks in the country has reached 9.6 million per day and that the Cabinet is considering distributing the masks more efficiently with an online order system.

In a Facebook post, Chen pointed out that Taiwan will be able to produce approximately 10 million medical masks per day once the 60 new machines are installed Monday (March 9). He said that 30 more machines will also be added in April, boosting production to 13 million masks per day.

Chen emphasized that mask rationing has put a lot of pressure on convenience and drug stores around the country since its introduction on Feb. 6. With the increasing number of masks, Chen said the Cabinet is planning to propose an updated version of the system, the "Mask rationing system 2.0," and rely on an online platform for part of the distribution.

The new rationing system will also allow Taiwanese to see which drug stores or pharmacies still have unclaimed stocks of masks to be purchased, Chen added. According to Liberty Times, the proposal came after a meeting between Chen and Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), as they have observed that some drug stores in suburban areas are experiencing an overabundance of masks.

The Cabinet said that it is planning to redistribute surplus supplies of masks from drug stores with lower demand to the new online order system. It stressed, however, that locations with higher demand will not receive more supplies than they currently are, reported UDN.

The proposal is still being reviewed by medical experts and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and the final decision will be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). If approved, the "Mask rationing system 2.0" will come into effect as soon as Thursday (March 12) and will minimize Taiwan residents' queuing time.