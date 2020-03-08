MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Defending champion Australia has won four of the six previous finals.

However, the host nation began this tournament with a 17-run loss to India in the group stages, when leg-spinner Poonam Yadav starred with the ball claiming 4-19.

India and Australia have both named unchanged sides from its respective semifinals. Australia called in specialist spinners as net bowlers for Saturday’s training session, in a bid to boost confidence before taking on Poonam again.

"It looks like a really good wicket,” Lanning said. “The crowd is amazing. We're looking forward to it. We're as ready as we can be today.”

India progressed to the final following a wash-out against England, while Australia beat South Africa by five runs in a rain-shortened semifinal in Sydney on Thursday.

"We also wanted to bat first but we are quite confident chasing,” India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The International Cricket Council is hoping Sunday's final will be staged in front of a world-record crowd for a women’s sporting event. The current record is the figure of 90,185 fans who attended the women's world cup soccer final between the United States and China in Pasadena, California, in 1999.

Global superstar Katy Perry headlines the pre-game entertainment for the final, which coincides with International Women’s Day.

Lineups:

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Ash Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

